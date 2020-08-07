Donald Portner
Born: February 16, 1935
Died: August 5, 2020
ROCK FALLS – Donald Portner, 85, of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at home in Rock Falls.
Donald was born on February 16, 1935 to Alvin and Agnes Portner. He was a loving husband to Lulu (Quimby) Portner. They were married on February 26, 1956. They shared 64 wonderful years together.
He loved working in his wood shop and tending to his garden.
He is survived by his wife; four sons, Peter (Paula) Portner, Sr., Charles (Teresa) Portner, Leslie Portner, and Bruce Portner; one daughter, Dovie Tiemann; one brother; and one sister. There are 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two great-grandchildren.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Dixon. Private family services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Vickers officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a maximum of 50 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home and masks will be required.
A memorial has been established.
Online condolences may be sent to www.chapelhilldixon.com
.