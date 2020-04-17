|
|
Donald R. Schultheis
Born: January 25, 1943; Chicago
Died: April 11, 2020; Parsons, Tennessee
PARSONS, Tenn. – Mr. Donald Raymond Schultheis, 77, of Parsons, Tennessee, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born January 25, 1943 in Chicago, IL. Mr. Schultheis retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service. During his enlistment, he worked as an aircraft instructor and served during Vietnam. He was a member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Parsons, Tennessee, and the VFW. Mr. Schultheis was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Mr. Schultheis's wishes were for cremation.
Survivors include his wife, Stella Bernice Wheeler Schultheis of Parsons, Tennessee; daughters, Pearl E. Cannon of Illinois and Debbra L. Asbury (Brian) of Illinois; stepchildren, Roger Cannon of Waverly, Tennessee, Harold Cannon of Parsons, Tennessee, Joe Cannon (Pearl) of Waverly, Tennessee, Drenda F. Thompson of Waverly, Tennessee, and Wanda Chambliss (Ronnie) of Waverly, Tennessee; brothers, Frank Schultheis of Illinois and Art Schultheis (Helen) of Ohio; foster brothers, Glen Schultheis of Colorado and Neil Schultheis of Illinois; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean M. Schultheis and Pearl E. Helfrich Schultheis; stepsons, Doyle Cannon, Mack Cannon, and Keith Cannon; and brothers, Bernard Schultheis and Stephen Schultheis.
In lieu of flowers and remembrances, the family asks that memorials be made to Parsons First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 114 N. Virginia Ave., Parsons, TN 38363.
Arrangements by Humphreys County Funeral Home, Waverly, Tennessee.