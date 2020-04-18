Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Donald R. Wilkinson Jr.

Donald R. Wilkinson Jr. Obituary
Donald R. Wilkinson Jr.

Born: October 1, 1956; Sterling

Died: March 29, 2020; Elgin

ELGIN – Donald R. Wilkinson Jr., 63, of Elgin, IL passed away at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

He was born in Sterling, IL to Donald Wilkinson Sr. and Mary (nee Green) Wilkinson on October 1, 1956. During high school he joined the Army National Guard, and served until 1986. After the service, he was a firefighter for Rock Falls, IL and later went on to work as a computer network specialist. He was an avid fan of motorcycles, planes, trains, and guitars.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Wilkinson of Elgin, IL; his mother, Mary Wilkinson of Elgin, IL; daughter, Valerie (Kyle) Rupprecht of Horicon, WI; stepdaughter, Veronica (Austin) Siems of Fox Lake, IL; and stepson Kyle (Jenny) Winston of Wauconda, IL. He is further survived by seven very special grandchildren he loved so much – Kasper, Arlo, Bren, Teagen, Genevieve, Dylan, and Trista; and a sister, Penny Rolland of Sterling, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Wilkinson Sr. in 2015; and one sister, Mary Christine Moore in 2017.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855-550-5151.
