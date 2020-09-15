Donald W. Berogan
Born: May 10, 1935; Amboy
Died: September 12, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Donald W. Berogan, 85 of Sterling, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
Donald was born on May 10, 1935 in Amboy, the son of Harry C. and Laura May (Hobbs) Berogan. He was a United States Army veteran. He married Mary Christina Rice on December 13, 1957 in Rock Falls. He worked at Lawrence Brothers for 38 years, retiring in 1997. Don enjoyed roller skating, dancing, bowling and going on vacations, especially to Disney. He loved outdoor activities: camping, hunting, fishing and boating and enjoyed his daily 9 mile bike ride. Don was a member of Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls.
Survivors include his wife, Chris of 62 years; five children, Tamara (Gary) Hendryx of Rock Falls, Timothy (Colleen) Berogan of Sterling, Trudy (Don) Gould of Rock Falls, Toni (Rick) Green of Villa Grove, IL and Harry (Michelle) Berogan of Sterling; 14 grandchildren, Crystal (Tim) Perris, Toni (Eli) Golden, Aaron (Rachel) Berogan, Alicia Berogan, Tracy (Dan) Herrera, Heather Gould (Marco), Tyler Gould, Linda (Jeff) Steinberg, Tara (Will) Swanson, Derek Green, Drake Green, Micheal (Melissa) Berogan, Ashlyn Berogan (Doug) and Emily Berogan (John); fifteen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Harriett Moore of Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Levi and Melvin Berogan.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the church with military honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Rock River Hospice and Home.
For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
.