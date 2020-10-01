1/
Donna J. Leigh
Donna J. Leigh

Born: July 17, 1927; DeKalb

Died: September 29, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Donna Jean Bearrows Leigh, 93, of Sterling died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Citadel of Sterling .

She was born on July 17, 1927 in DeKalb, the daughter of Carson C. and Jeanette Irene (Gunderson) Bearrows. She was a 1945 graduate of Rochelle Township High School. She married Dale Dene Leigh on July 21, 1946 in Rochelle. He died July 13, 2003. She had worked as a clerk at the former Sears Store. Donna was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sterling. She had enjoyed crocheting afghans, gardening, traveling and going on many bus trips and spending time with her family. She was a fan of the late John Wayne.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathie (Dave) Drummet of Prophetstown; three sons, Gordon Craig (Shirley) Leigh of Prophetstown, Mark Steven Leigh of Tampico and Gary Dean (Vicki) Leigh of Rock Falls; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Charles Gordon Bearrows.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday October 3, 2020 in the Firt United Methodist Church in Sterling, with the Reverend Brad Wilson officiating. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorials in her memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church or Happy Tails Shelter.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
