STERLING – Donna Jean Bearrows Leigh, 93, of Sterling died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Citadel of Sterling .



She was born on July 17, 1927 in DeKalb, the daughter of Carson C. and Jeanette Irene (Gunderson) Bearrows. She was a 1945 graduate of Rochelle Township High School. She married Dale Dene Leigh on July 21, 1946 in Rochelle. He died July 13, 2003. She had worked as a clerk at the former Sears Store. Donna was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sterling. She had enjoyed crocheting afghans, gardening, traveling and going on many bus trips and spending time with her family. She was a fan of the late John Wayne.



Survivors include her daughter, Kathie (Dave) Drummet of Prophetstown; three sons, Gordon Craig (Shirley) Leigh of Prophetstown, Mark Steven Leigh of Tampico and Gary Dean (Vicki) Leigh of Rock Falls; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Charles Gordon Bearrows.



A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday October 3, 2020 in the Firt United Methodist Church in Sterling, with the Reverend Brad Wilson officiating. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.



Memorials in her memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church or Happy Tails Shelter.





