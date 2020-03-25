Sauk Valley News Obituaries
Merritt Funeral Home - Mendota
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Donna Linder
Donna Linder Obituary
Donna j. Linder

Born:April 20, 1945; Alton

Died: March 21, 2020; Peoria

MENDOTA –Donna Jean Linder, 74, of Mendota, passed away March 21, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria after a long illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, Mendota will be announced at a later date. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mendota. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Donna was born April 20, 1945 in Alton, Il. to Donald and Mary (Romano) Elliott. She married Oran Linder on June 17, 1967 in Florissant, Missouri.

Donna was a life long advocate for children both as a high school and junior college instructor and as a counseling psychologist for various social service agencies.

She is survived by her husband, Oran Linder of Mendota; daughter, Michelle (Jim) Murphy of Amboy; two sons, Paul Linder and Daniel Linder, both of Mendota; brother, Alan (Lis) Walters of East Highland, California; three loving grandchildren; aunt, Jo Turner of Stillwater, Oklahoma; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Daniel Walters; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be directed to Holy Cross School, Mendota.
