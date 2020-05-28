Donna M. Missman
Born: February 9, 1948; Dixon
Died: May 25, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Donna May Missman, 72, of Dixon, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home in, Dixon, IL. She worked for Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in dietary, prior to her retirement.
Donna was born February 9, 1948, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of James and Lillian (Pratt ) Garren. She married Roger on July 31, 1971, in Nachusa IL. He preceded her in death on September 25, 2003. Donna was a long time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Nachusa prior to their closing. She then attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dixon. Donna enjoyed relaxing at the Cabin in Hayward, WI, watching the Chicago Cubs, knitting, and going out to eat with her family. She also, enjoyed watching old movies and Hallmark marathons, going to Lee County Council on Aging and partaking in their activities.
She is survived by her two daughters, Amy (Andy) Kane of Silverhill, AL, Carrie (Chuck) White of Loves Park, IL; two sisters, Sybil (Bob) Hill of Dixon, Glenda Schmidt of Burlington, WI; and three grandchildren, Kurtus Vock, Gage White, Noah White.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents.
Private visitation will be on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd., followed by a private graveside service at Emmert Cemetery in Nachusa, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Lee County Council on Aging.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 28, 2020.