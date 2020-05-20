Donna S. Dowd
Died: May 19, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS - Donna S. Dowd, 71 of Rock Falls, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Arrangements are pending at McDonald Funeral Homes.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 20, 2020.