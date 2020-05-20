Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna S. Dowd



Died: May 19, 2020; Sterling



ROCK FALLS - Donna S. Dowd, 71 of Rock Falls, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.



Arrangements are pending at McDonald Funeral Homes.





