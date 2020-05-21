Donna S. Dowd



Born: April 1, 1949; Rockford



Died: May 19, 2020; Sterling



ROCK FALLS – Donna S. Dowd, 71, of Rock Falls, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.



Donna was born on April 1, 1949 in Rockford, the daughter of Clifford and Vivian (Johnson) Janssen. She married Donald Dowd on June 3, 1972 in Sterling. He died April 9, 2008. Donna served as a teacher at Rock Falls Middle School for 34 years retiring in 2005. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Rock Falls.



Survivors include her daughters, Heather Dowd (Doug Tindall) of Rock Falls and Heidi Dowd (Jonathan Martinez) of Carpinteria, CA; and her brothers, Terry (Kathy) Janssen of San Diego, CA and Dennis (Kathy) Janssen of Sussex, WI.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



A private family visitation will take place on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave., Rock Falls. Private burial will be on Saturday at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Rock Falls or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.





