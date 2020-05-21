Donna S. Dowd
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna S. Dowd

Born: April 1, 1949; Rockford

Died: May 19, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Donna S. Dowd, 71, of Rock Falls, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Donna was born on April 1, 1949 in Rockford, the daughter of Clifford and Vivian (Johnson) Janssen. She married Donald Dowd on June 3, 1972 in Sterling. He died April 9, 2008. Donna served as a teacher at Rock Falls Middle School for 34 years retiring in 2005. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Rock Falls.

Survivors include her daughters, Heather Dowd (Doug Tindall) of Rock Falls and Heidi Dowd (Jonathan Martinez) of Carpinteria, CA; and her brothers, Terry (Kathy) Janssen of San Diego, CA and Dennis (Kathy) Janssen of Sussex, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A private family visitation will take place on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave., Rock Falls. Private burial will be on Saturday at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Rock Falls or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 20, 2020
Our Hearts and Prayers goes out to the family. Mrs Dowd was a great teacher and she will be missed but will not be forgotten.
Christine Rowland
Student
May 20, 2020
We love you Donna and our friendship as ISU six pack was so awesome! You will always be in my thoughts and prayers!
Karen Harms
Friend
May 20, 2020
In a lifetime, you get only a few GOOD FRIENDS. When you find them, you always know them by sight and heart alone. When you find them, you always grow a little bit taller in your soul. When you find them, you also know that as the years come and as the years go by .... you have been blessed just to know them. Thus blessed am I and lucky to have Donna as a GOOD FRIEND.
Annie Linenfelser
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved