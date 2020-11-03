1/1
Donna S. Schuller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna S. Schuller

Born: September 8, 1955

Died: October 27, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Donna Sue (Bonnell) Schuller  was born on September 8, 1955 and after battling her illness, left us on October 27, 2020.

She married Gregory Schuller on August 13, 1988.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald R. Bonnell; her mother, Lydia and stepfather Ray E. Claxton; and her sister, Cathy Warren

Surviving is her husband; and her brothers, Ronald (Kathleen) Bonnell and Robert (Bobbi Jo) Claxton. She was blessed with several nieces and nephews, whom she shared her love with: Maria Juarez, Kaelin Claxton, Michael, John Paul and Jordan Bonnell, Blake and Tyler Claxton, and William and Nick Warren; great-nephews, Isiah and Christian Juarez, and River, Kingston, Hayden and Alec Bonnell; and great-great-niece, Sophia Juarez.

Donna wasformerly employed with Sterling Steel Ball and worked several years in the social services field. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, crocheting, cooking and baking. She will be truly missed as a loving wife, sister and special aunt.

On eagles' wings you were taken away but, in our hearts you will always stay and when we find we miss you most, inside our beautiful memories we will hold you close. All our love.

Cremation will take place. There will be no visitation. Arrangements were completed byMcDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved