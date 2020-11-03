Donna S. Schuller



Born: September 8, 1955



Died: October 27, 2020



ROCK FALLS – Donna Sue (Bonnell) Schuller was born on September 8, 1955 and after battling her illness, left us on October 27, 2020.



She married Gregory Schuller on August 13, 1988.



She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald R. Bonnell; her mother, Lydia and stepfather Ray E. Claxton; and her sister, Cathy Warren



Surviving is her husband; and her brothers, Ronald (Kathleen) Bonnell and Robert (Bobbi Jo) Claxton. She was blessed with several nieces and nephews, whom she shared her love with: Maria Juarez, Kaelin Claxton, Michael, John Paul and Jordan Bonnell, Blake and Tyler Claxton, and William and Nick Warren; great-nephews, Isiah and Christian Juarez, and River, Kingston, Hayden and Alec Bonnell; and great-great-niece, Sophia Juarez.



Donna wasformerly employed with Sterling Steel Ball and worked several years in the social services field. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, crocheting, cooking and baking. She will be truly missed as a loving wife, sister and special aunt.



On eagles' wings you were taken away but, in our hearts you will always stay and when we find we miss you most, inside our beautiful memories we will hold you close. All our love.



Cremation will take place. There will be no visitation. Arrangements were completed byMcDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store