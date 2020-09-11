Donnabelle R. West
Born: March 15, 1932
Died: September 5, 2020
LEROY – Donnabelle Rose West, 87, of LeRoy, Illinois, formerly of Rock Falls, Illinois, died from a broken heart on September 5, 2020.
There will be a double celebration of life and graveside service for her and Duane on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Dawson Cemetery. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Memorials may be made to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.
She was born on March 15, 1933, in Wapella, Illinois to Robert and Carabel (Hendren) West. She graduated from Arrowsmith High School in 1951. After graduating, she worked at State Farm Insurance in Bloomington, Illinois.
On April 6, 1952 she married the love of her life, Duane West who passed away on April 24, 2020. She lived 4 months on this earth without him, but her heart just couldn't take the loss of him.
She is survived by her four children, Steve (Julie) West of Phoenix, Arizona, Jane (Randy) Nason of Waynesville, Ohio, Stan West of LeRoy, Illinois, and Jill (Terry) Steenken of Brooksville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Matt (Amy) West, Stephanie (Nick) Fordham, Natalie (David) DeStefano, Alicia (Dave) Mujica, Nicole(Chris) Minnick, Ben West, Nick West, John West, Jeremy Brown, Jackson Brown and Jenna Brown; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dick (Marcia) West, of LeRoy, Illinois and Mike West of Iowa City, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Duane West; her parents Robert and Carabel West; a brother, Ted West; her sister-in-law, Linda West; and a grandson, Jacob Nason.
Donnabelle loved being with her family more than anything. She stayed at home and cared for her kids until she went to work at Sterling Care Center in 1977. She was an Activity Director there and truly loved taking care of the elderly. She enjoying shopping, taking beach vacations, cooking, and decorating her house.
