Donnie J. Farwell

Born: Sept. 23, 1946; Moline

Died: May 28, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Donnie Jean Farwell, age 73, of Dixon died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home.

He was born Sept. 23, 1946 in Moline, Illinois, the son of Walter and Cleone (McKaufsky) Farwell. Donnie worked at the John Deere Harvister Works in East Moline for 45 years prior to his retirement.He was a member of the National Pigeon Association and the Chinese Owl Association. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved all animals and raising birds. He especially loved his dog Molly.

Donnie married Carol Nicklaus Nov. 19, 1993 in Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Walter Farwell, Tracey Farwell, John Farwell, Jimmy Matthews, Kim Matthews, and Karen Dawson; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held at Moline Memorial Park in Moline, IL.

Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent online to www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
