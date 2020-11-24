1/1
Doretta K. Lathrop
1938 - 2020
Doretta Kay Lathrop

Born: August 6, 1938; Nevada, Iowa

Died: November 21, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Doretta Kay Lathrop, 82, of Sterling, took the hand of the Lord in Heaven on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at The Citadel of Sterling.

Doretta was born on August 6, 1938 in Nevada, IA, the daughter of Darwin and Helen (Corbin) Blayney. She married Bobbie Ray Lathrop on August 19, 1956 in Sterling. He predeceased her on January 24, 2020. Doretta was employed as an activity director for the Whiteside County Senior Center for many years. In her younger years, Doretta enjoyed dancing, and was an accomplished toe, pointe and tap dancer. She even danced on television! She was a member of the Community of Christ Church in Sterling, where she served as priest and as an elder. Doretta was a past president of the National Council of International Visitors, past chairman of the Rock River Valley International Fellowship, past president and board member of ChurchesUnited, past board member of the FISH Pantry, as well as a member of Church Women United. She also was a church camp youth counselor. You may remember Doretta dressed up as "Raggedy Ann," entertaining many community and churchgroups! She was a Girl Scout Leader for 25 years, and led many a Girl Scout "ona bear hunt!"

Survivors include two daughters, Debra Lathrop of RockFalls, and Machele Gage of Dixon; two sons, Michael (Elizabeth) Lathrop ofBasalt, ID, and Paul (Dawn) Lathrop of Sterling; five grandchildren, DanielLathrop, Jordan (Justin) Lathrop, Stephanie (Richard) Aufdermauer, Tyler(Carly) Lathrop, and Ashley (Dillon) Hicks.

Doretta was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sue Ann Vosburgh; one brother, Jimmy Blayney, and two grandchildren, Justin and Tahlea.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community of Christ Church, 1813 Reno Rd, Sterling, IL 61081, or Rock River Valley International Fellowship, 717 Grace Ave, Rock Falls, IL 61071. Sympathy cards may also be mailed to this address.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
