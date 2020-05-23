Or Copy this URL to Share

Died: May 19, 2020; Pekin



PEKIN – Doris E. Swanson, 99, of Pekin, formerly of Sterling, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Timbercreek Rehab and Health Care of Pekin.



Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.





