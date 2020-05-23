Doris E. Swansonb
Died: May 19, 2020; Pekin
PEKIN – Doris E. Swanson, 99, of Pekin, formerly of Sterling, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Timbercreek Rehab and Health Care of Pekin.
Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.
Died: May 19, 2020; Pekin
PEKIN – Doris E. Swanson, 99, of Pekin, formerly of Sterling, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Timbercreek Rehab and Health Care of Pekin.
Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 23, 2020.