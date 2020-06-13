Doris E. Hartman Wiker



Died: June 10, 2020; Lenoir City, Tennessee



LENOIR CITY, Tenn. – Doris Ellen Hartman Wiker, age 97, of Mount Carroll, IL, passed away at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Lenoir City, TN Wednesday, June 10, 2020.



Doris was of the Lutheran faith. She was a wonderful seamstress, crafter, cook and homemaker. She will be greatly missed.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Carroll Walter Wiker; son, Gary Allen Wiker; second husband, Tom Sanford; and her parents, Leon and Mary Ellen Hartman.



She is survived by her sons, Steven Lee and Tonda Wiker, Larry Walter and Carol Wiker; and grandchildren; Dirk, Deron, Nathan John, Dana Jo, Jennifer, Andrew Jacob and Carol Ann.



A memorial service was Friday, June 12, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston, Tennessee, with the Reverend Jason Matthew Lee officiating.





