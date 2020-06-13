Doris E. (Hartman) Wiker
Doris E. Hartman Wiker

Died: June 10, 2020; Lenoir City, Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. – Doris Ellen Hartman Wiker, age 97, of Mount Carroll, IL, passed away at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Lenoir City, TN Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Doris was of the Lutheran faith. She was a wonderful seamstress, crafter, cook and homemaker. She will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Carroll Walter Wiker; son, Gary Allen Wiker; second husband, Tom Sanford; and her parents, Leon and Mary Ellen Hartman.

She is survived by her sons, Steven Lee and Tonda Wiker, Larry Walter and Carol Wiker; and grandchildren; Dirk, Deron, Nathan John, Dana Jo, Jennifer, Andrew Jacob and Carol Ann.

A memorial service was Friday, June 12, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston, Tennessee, with the Reverend Jason Matthew Lee officiating.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
June 12, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your mother, and grandmother to your children. She was the last living aunt I had. I am sure she will be deeply missed. I have fond memories of our family gatherings. Love to all of you,
Gloria
Gloria J Rodriguez
