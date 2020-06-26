Doris Headings
Doris Joanne (kropf) headings

Doris Joanne (Kropf) Headings, wife of Dan Headings of Berryville, Ark., peacefully passed away on June 22nd, 2020 of Congestive Heart Failure at the home of their son Duane Headings of Bellevue, IA.

Survivors include her husband, Dan Headings; 6 sons and 1 daughter; Delbert (Mary) of Berryville, Ark., Diane (Bruce) of Spencer, WI, Donald (Donita) of Tampico, IL, late Darlene's husband, Bob (Jana) Martin of Tampico, IL, Duane (Janet) of Bellevue, IA, Dale (Marie) of Berryville, Ark., Daryl (Evelyn) of Tampico, IL, Darin (Jessica) of Bellevue, IA; 46 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Norma and Sharon; and 4 brothers Eugene, Marvin, Lester and LaVern.

Arrangements handled by Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service
100 N. 6th Street
Bellevue, IA 52031
563-872-4101
