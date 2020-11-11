1/1
Doris Jean (Carroll) Hall
Doris Jean (Carroll) Hall

Born: April 21, 1933; Arcola

Died: November 5, 2020; Robinson

ROBINSON – Doris Jean (Carroll) Hall, 87, formerly of Sterling, IL, died November 5, 2020, at Arbor Rose of Robinson, IL.

She was born April 21, 1933, in Arcola, IL, the daughter of Henry E. & Marie M. (Ewald) Carroll, Sr., both of whom preceded her in death. She married Zollie W. Hall on August 8, 1959, and they enjoyed nearly 55 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on March 22, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Delores M. Carroll.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Jean & Guy Rumler (Hutsonville, IL); by two sons and her daughter-in-law, Michael Stephen Hall (Canton, IL) and Phillip Edward and Leah Hall (Naperville, IL); by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; by her brother and sister-in-law, Henry E. & Jan Carroll, Jr. (Springfield, MO); sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara & Larry Crociani (Waukegan, IL) and Mary Elizabeth Evans of Charleston, IL; and several nephews and nieces.

Doris was an educator for over 40 years, having taught physical education at Watseka and Joliet High Schools, and keyboarding at Canton High School, all before ending her career at Sauk Valley Community College, where she retired in 1999. She and Zollie were longtime members of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling, IL.

A private family interment will be held at a later date. The Goodwine Funeral Home in Robinson is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, Doris' family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information, or to share a memory or condolence online, please visit www.goodwinefuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goodwine Funeral Homes, Inc.
303 East Main Street
Robinson, IL 62454
(618) 544-2131
