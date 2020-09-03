Doris Miller
Born: May 1, 1925
Died: August 30, 2020
DIXON – Doris Miller, 95, of Dixon, passed away August 30, 2020 at Heritage Square.
Doris was born to Mildred and Sumner Reed on May 1, 1925 and resided in the Dixon area all of her life. She married Robert Dean Miller on May 15, 1946. He preceded her in death on January 15, 1994.
She was employed as a secretary for 8 years, and later was a caring, trustworthy real estate broker for over 40 years. She had been active on several boards and charities.
She is survived by her son, Monte Miller, Loves Park and her daughter, Marsha (Bob) Moorman, Independence, Kan. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Mitchell Quinn, Megan Quinn Moorman, Molly Quinn, Mallory Miller and Mason Miller; and four great-grandchildren, Elayna, Madylin, Ella and Cameron. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn (Rich) Papadakis, Elmhurst; special niece and nephew, Kathy and Don Hess; and other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon, with Pastor Tim Mitchell officiating.
Doris's family would like to extend a thank you to Serenity Hospice.
