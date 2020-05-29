Dorothy A. Clifton
Born: December 7, 1937
Died: May 25, 2020
STERLING – Dorothy Ann Clifton, 82, of Sterling, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home.
Dorothy was born December 7, 1937, the daughter of Raymond and Agnes (Brown) Simester. She married Richard Clifton on June 10, 1956 at Rock Falls United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2014.
Dorty was an incredible mother to four daughters, Beth (Randy) Wolber of Rock Falls, Wendy (Sheila Akers) Eckel of Rock Falls, Abby (Ted ) Ernst of Chicago, Erin Stewart of Cedar Lake, IN; loving grandma to seven grandchildren, Shane (Jackie) Wolber, April (Jennifer) Reichert, Seth (Sarah) Eckel, Molly (Brittany) Dunn, Austin (Sophie) Eckel, Charlotte Ella Ernst and Lindsay Belle Ernst; sweet Grandma-Great to several great-grandchildren including Jocelyn, Jillian, Nicole and James "Jimmy Boy"; sister to one surviving brother, William (Patricia) Simester of Rock Falls, two surviving sisters, Marion (Richard) Houston of Rock Falls and Marjorie Coate of Geneseo; and devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and two sisters.
Dorty most loved time with her family and friends: entertaining with home-cooked meals, hosting parties, singing, dancing and storytelling. In recent years she was happiest on the floor playing with her precious great grandchildren! Her summer trips to Grenadier Island in the Thousand Islands, Ontario, Canada were her annual highlight in which she leaves behind a dear island family of friends who deeply loved her.
Of her many talents, she most enjoyed baking, sewing and taking care of children. She spent the last 22 years at Sterling –Rock Falls Daycare lovingly taking care of "her babies" as if they were her own.
No services will take place at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
A memorial has been established to Pink Heals Sauk Valley, IL Chapter and Rock River Hospice and Home of Sterling. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.
Born: December 7, 1937
Died: May 25, 2020
STERLING – Dorothy Ann Clifton, 82, of Sterling, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home.
Dorothy was born December 7, 1937, the daughter of Raymond and Agnes (Brown) Simester. She married Richard Clifton on June 10, 1956 at Rock Falls United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2014.
Dorty was an incredible mother to four daughters, Beth (Randy) Wolber of Rock Falls, Wendy (Sheila Akers) Eckel of Rock Falls, Abby (Ted ) Ernst of Chicago, Erin Stewart of Cedar Lake, IN; loving grandma to seven grandchildren, Shane (Jackie) Wolber, April (Jennifer) Reichert, Seth (Sarah) Eckel, Molly (Brittany) Dunn, Austin (Sophie) Eckel, Charlotte Ella Ernst and Lindsay Belle Ernst; sweet Grandma-Great to several great-grandchildren including Jocelyn, Jillian, Nicole and James "Jimmy Boy"; sister to one surviving brother, William (Patricia) Simester of Rock Falls, two surviving sisters, Marion (Richard) Houston of Rock Falls and Marjorie Coate of Geneseo; and devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and two sisters.
Dorty most loved time with her family and friends: entertaining with home-cooked meals, hosting parties, singing, dancing and storytelling. In recent years she was happiest on the floor playing with her precious great grandchildren! Her summer trips to Grenadier Island in the Thousand Islands, Ontario, Canada were her annual highlight in which she leaves behind a dear island family of friends who deeply loved her.
Of her many talents, she most enjoyed baking, sewing and taking care of children. She spent the last 22 years at Sterling –Rock Falls Daycare lovingly taking care of "her babies" as if they were her own.
No services will take place at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
A memorial has been established to Pink Heals Sauk Valley, IL Chapter and Rock River Hospice and Home of Sterling. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 29, 2020.