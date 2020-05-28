Dorothy Clifton
Dorothy Clifton

Died: May 25, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Dorothy Clifton, 82, of Sterling, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home.

Arrangements are pending at the Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 28, 2020.
