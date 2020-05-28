Dorothy Clifton
Died: May 25, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Dorothy Clifton, 82, of Sterling, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home.
Arrangements are pending at the Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 28, 2020.