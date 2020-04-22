|
Dorothy E. Reglin
Born: November 29, 1926; Dixon
Died: April 17, 2020; Dixon
AMBOY – Dorothy Ellen Reglin, 93, of Amboy, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Dixon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Dixon, IL.
Dorothy was born November 29, 1926, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of Emilio and Josephine (Smoot) Cecchetti. She married Lester "Bus" Reglin on March 15, 1947, in Dixon, IL. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2017. Her faith was strong; she enjoyed cooking, singing, and being outdoors, but most of all spending time with her family. Children loved her and her eyes sparkled with her love for them and her family.
At Dixon Health Care, she entertained her friends with her singing and surprised the staff with her quick wit. The family is very thankful for the care she received from everyone there.
?Somewhere down the line you?ll face the judgment day
When the angels look at you, what will they say?
They?ve got a way of knowing who qualifies
Just let ?em see that light in your eyes
Don?t ever lose that light in your eyes.? LeAnn Rimes
She is survived by four children, Merrilee (Roger) Theisinger of Dixon, Carl (Connie) Reglin of Dixon, Ronald (Cathy) Reglin of Dixon, Edward (Patricia) Reglin of Amboy; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Nellie Victoria May, William "Bill" Cecchetti, Milo Cecchetti, Jr., Albert Cecchetti, and infant sister, Mary Cecchetti; and two grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of cremated remains will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established to Amboy Fire Department.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.