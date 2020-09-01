1/1
Dorothy F. Kicksey
1932 - 2020
Dorothy F. Kicksey

Born: October 21, 1932; Myron, Arkansas

Died: August 29, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Dorothy Fay Kicksey, 87, of Sterling, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Regency Care of Sterling.

Dorothy was born on October 21, 1932 in Myron, Arkansas, the daughter of Amos Lee and Rebecca F. (Hatman) Marney. She married Richard Kicksey on March 4, 1982 in Sterling. She worked at National Manufacturing for 27 years, retiring in 1995. Dorothy enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, bowling, gardening and canning. She loved to go to rummage sales and watch the Chicago Bulls and QVC.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; three daughters, Linda (Terry) Conboy of Springfield, MO, Donetta Hames (Jon) Farster of Dixon and Nancy Hames Lillyman of Dixon; one son, Rich Kicksey of Sterling; one sister, Janice (Harlan) Bell of Rock Falls; one brother, Richard Lee Marney of Udall, KS; nine grandchildren, Corey, Missy, Scott, Jessie. Brent, Marney, Amy, Caleb and Colton; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Donald Bradley "Brad" Hames.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
