Dorothy J. "Dottie" Habben
Dorothy 'Dottie' J. Habben

Born: September 25, 1939; Gig Harbor, Michigan

Died: October 24, 2020; Morrison

MORRISON – Dorothy "Dottie" J. Habben, age 81, of Morrison, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home.

Dottie was born September 25, 1939 in Gig Harbor, Wash. the daughter of Clark and Olive (Allen) McDearmon. She married Ronald E. Habben on March 5, 1971. He preceded her in death on June 28, 1990. Dottie was employed at GE in Morrison and later worked as a nurse's aide at Morrison Community Hospital and several area nursing homes.

She is survived by one son, Gene (Danielle) Moore, Sr. of Tonto Basin, Ariz.; one brother, Al McDearmon of Morrison; two grandchildren, Gene Moore, Jr. of Fla. and Courtnie Moore of Rock Falls; and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one son, Kevin Moore; one sister, Joyce Allen; and three brothers, Ron McDearmon, Frank McDearmon and Joseph McDearmon.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
