ORLANDO, Florida – Dorothy "Dot" Lucretia Hughes, of Orlando, Florida, died July 22, 2020 at the age of 86, at her home. A memorial service is to be held via Zoom on Saturday, August 22,2020 at 2:00pm CST.



Dorothy was born July 11, 1934, in Illinois, to Roy and Edna Ransom. Along with her five siblings, she spent her childhood on a farm near Dixon, Illinois. She met her future husband, Richard Hughes, at a youth group gathering. They were married on February 12, 1954 in North Carolina. Richard, a welder in the U.S. Navy, and Dorothy lived in Virginia, Florida and Illinois along with their growing family. They finally settled in Polo, Illinois.



Dorothy held different jobs throughout her life, but her longest and most important role, was as a stay-at-home mother and homemaker.



She is survived by her nine children – Terri (Jim) Sunderland, Debbie Aroche, Pam (Stan) Nichols, Cindy Bauer, Greg (Kristi) Hughes, Doug (Joellyn) Hughes, Mike (Karen) Hughes, Chris (Ben) Parker and Sarah Hughes. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with the ninth on the way.



Dorothy was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She had a great love of Jehovah and a strong faith in the Bible and its teachings, including the hope it holds out for the future.



Dorothy was quick with a smile or laugh, and had those around her laughing with her quick wit. She found joy in music; playing the piano and, even until the very end, she could rarely be found when she wasn't humming a tune. She loved playing games, especially cards, with her family; somehow, she always seemed to win, too.



Dorothy was preceded in death by both parents; her sister, Frances; and her husband, Richard.





