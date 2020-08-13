1/1
Dorothy Lucretia Hughes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Lucretia Hughes

Born: July 11, 1934

Died: July 22, 2020

ORLANDO, Florida – Dorothy "Dot" Lucretia Hughes, of Orlando, Florida, died July 22, 2020 at the age of 86, at her home. A memorial service is to be held via Zoom on Saturday, August 22,2020 at 2:00pm CST.

Dorothy was born July 11, 1934, in Illinois, to Roy and Edna Ransom. Along with her five siblings, she spent her childhood on a farm near Dixon, Illinois. She met her future husband, Richard Hughes, at a youth group gathering. They were married on February 12, 1954 in North Carolina. Richard, a welder in the U.S. Navy, and Dorothy lived in Virginia, Florida and Illinois along with their growing family. They finally settled in Polo, Illinois.

Dorothy held different jobs throughout her life, but her longest and most important role, was as a stay-at-home mother and homemaker.

She is survived by her nine children – Terri (Jim) Sunderland, Debbie Aroche, Pam (Stan) Nichols, Cindy Bauer, Greg (Kristi) Hughes, Doug (Joellyn) Hughes, Mike (Karen) Hughes, Chris (Ben) Parker and Sarah Hughes. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with the ninth on the way.

Dorothy was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She had a great love of Jehovah and a strong faith in the Bible and its teachings, including the hope it holds out for the future.

Dorothy was quick with a smile or laugh, and had those around her laughing with her quick wit. She found joy in music; playing the piano and, even until the very end, she could rarely be found when she wasn't humming a tune. She loved playing games, especially cards, with her family; somehow, she always seemed to win, too.

Dorothy was preceded in death by both parents; her sister, Frances; and her husband, Richard.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved