1/1
Dorothy Reglin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Reglin

Born: August 17, 1928; Sterling

Died: November 20, 2020; Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Dorothy Reglin of Rock Falls died Friday, November 20, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.

Dorothy was born in Sterling on August 17, 1928, the daughter of William and Grace (Hess) Mundt. She married Melvin Reglin on July 17, 1948. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2012 .

Survivors include two daughters, Susan Reglin of Rock Falls, and Barb (Mike) Downey of Nachusa; two sons ,Melvin (Bibi) Reglin of Sterling, and Clark Reglin of Sterling; five grandchildren, Michael Downey Jr., Stacey (William) Kinsella, Stephanie (Matt) Celletti, Tiffany Downey, Steven Habben Jr., Justin Habben, Stephanie (JR) Hoover, Connor Reglin, and Bryce Reglin; and seven great grandchildren, Kaizley Habben, Lexi Downey, Liam Kinsella, Amelia Kinsella, Caitlyn Hoover, Jayden Hoover, and Addisyn Hoover.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Melvin; one daughter in infancy Peggy Lee Reglin; and two brothers, Lawrence Mundt and Bob Mundt.

Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Oak Knoll Memorial Park Sterling, with Reverend Brian Vickers of Rock River Christian Center, officiating.

A memorial has been established and can be sent to Schilling Funeral Home P.O. Box 592 Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved