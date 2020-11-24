Dorothy Reglin
Born: August 17, 1928; Sterling
Died: November 20, 2020; Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS – Dorothy Reglin of Rock Falls died Friday, November 20, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
Dorothy was born in Sterling on August 17, 1928, the daughter of William and Grace (Hess) Mundt. She married Melvin Reglin on July 17, 1948. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2012 .
Survivors include two daughters, Susan Reglin of Rock Falls, and Barb (Mike) Downey of Nachusa; two sons ,Melvin (Bibi) Reglin of Sterling, and Clark Reglin of Sterling; five grandchildren, Michael Downey Jr., Stacey (William) Kinsella, Stephanie (Matt) Celletti, Tiffany Downey, Steven Habben Jr., Justin Habben, Stephanie (JR) Hoover, Connor Reglin, and Bryce Reglin; and seven great grandchildren, Kaizley Habben, Lexi Downey, Liam Kinsella, Amelia Kinsella, Caitlyn Hoover, Jayden Hoover, and Addisyn Hoover.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Melvin; one daughter in infancy Peggy Lee Reglin; and two brothers, Lawrence Mundt and Bob Mundt.
Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Oak Knoll Memorial Park Sterling, with Reverend Brian Vickers of Rock River Christian Center, officiating.
A memorial has been established and can be sent to Schilling Funeral Home P.O. Box 592 Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com