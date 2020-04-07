Home

Douglas A. Courter

Douglas A. Courter Obituary
Born: Feb. 8, 1965; Davenport, Iowa

Died: March 31, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Douglas A. Courter, 55, of Sterling, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home. Private services will be held at Greenview Memorial Mausoleum, East Moline.

Doug was born February 8, 1965 in Davenport, IA, the son of William and JoAnn (Healey) Courter. He married Nan Schuler on June 28, 2004. She preceded him in death on November 1, 2006. Doug worked for the Sterling Steel Company. He enjoyed traveling, reading, attending his kids' sporting events and was a Chicago Cubs fan.

Survivors include his children, Aaron (Brittany) Courter, Monroe, WI, Michael Courter, Charleston, IL and Haley Courter, New York, NY; grandchildren, Gage and Elliott; his parents, Bill and Jo, Silvis, siblings, Christine (Kevin) Fier, Erie, Scott (Alta) Courter, Annawan and John Courter, Morris, IL; many nieces and nephews, Lea Coehn and her children Ryan and Jack.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com
