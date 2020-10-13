Douglas D. Little



Born: June 23, 1943; Sterling



Died: October 9, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Douglas D. Little, 77, died Friday October 9, 2020, at Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling.



He was born June 23, 1943, in Sterling, son of Ernest and Geraldine (Miller) Little. He worked at Northwestern Steel and Wire for a short time; then for Prescott Construction for 27 years. Later drove for Rock River Ready Mix. He was a member of the Teamsters Local and the Sons of the American Legion, Sterling. Doug enjoyed camping and spending time with his camping friends. He was a diehard Bears and Cubs fan.



Survivors include daughter, Yvette Mitsy Bell of Sterling; grandson, Ryan Bell; sisters, Judy (Robert) Greer of Sterling and Sharon Allen (Ray Green) of Dixon; brothers, Dick (Anita) Little of Sterling, Gene (Janis) Little of Machesney park and Ernie Little (Pam Leach) of Rock Falls; his close friends, Denver and Becky Ricklefs and Randy and Lisa Christenson, and his camping friends.



Preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Robert Little.



Masks and social distancing rules will be in effect for a public visitation to allow 25 persons to rotate through on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 5-7 PM at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls.



In lieu of flowers, memorial will be established.





