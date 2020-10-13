1/1
Douglas Little
1943 - 2020
Douglas D. Little

Born: June 23, 1943; Sterling

Died: October 9, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Douglas D. Little, 77, died Friday October 9, 2020, at Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling.

He was born June 23, 1943, in Sterling, son of Ernest and Geraldine (Miller) Little. He worked at Northwestern Steel and Wire for a short time; then for Prescott Construction for 27 years. Later drove for Rock River Ready Mix. He was a member of the Teamsters Local and the Sons of the American Legion, Sterling. Doug enjoyed camping and spending time with his camping friends. He was a diehard Bears and Cubs fan.

Survivors include daughter, Yvette Mitsy Bell of Sterling; grandson, Ryan Bell; sisters, Judy (Robert) Greer of Sterling and Sharon Allen (Ray Green) of Dixon; brothers, Dick (Anita) Little of Sterling, Gene (Janis) Little of Machesney park and Ernie Little (Pam Leach) of Rock Falls; his close friends, Denver and Becky Ricklefs and Randy and Lisa Christenson, and his camping friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Robert Little.

Masks and social distancing rules will be in effect for a public visitation to allow 25 persons to rotate through on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 5-7 PM at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial will be established.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Memories & Condolences
October 12, 2020
Doug was a fun, happy and great all around friend. We shared so many memories and much laughter. We are sad to say we haven’t seen him we moved to Florida but never forgot him.
Donna and Jerry Sucher
Friend
October 12, 2020
I worked with Doug at Prescott construction in Sterling Illinois,
Doug had a very good sense of humor& Doug wil be missed R. I. P. Doug
Terry Dawson
Coworker
October 12, 2020
Judy and Robert Len and I are keeping you both in our prayers during this difficult time..GOD. LESS HUGS
Janet smith
Friend
October 12, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. Prayers. Love the Hulstrom's.
Michael Hulstrom
Friend
October 12, 2020
I worked with Doug at Prescott construction for all the years I was there. He was a fun guy and a good friend. RIP Doug
kathy collinson
Friend
October 12, 2020
Prayers to the family. I worked with Doug at Prescott Construction and he was a great coworker!
Lou Munson
Coworker
