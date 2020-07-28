1/
Douglas P. Seidel
Douglas P. Seidel

Born: February 10, 1954; Sterling

Died: July 17, 2020; Rockford

ROCK FALLS – Douglas P. Seidel, age 66, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Javon Bea Medical Center in Rockford.

Doug was born on February 10, 1954 in Sterling, the son of Harry and Erma Thicksten (Seidel). He was employed at Hill Fastener, and also bartended at John's Lounge in Rock Falls for over 20 years. Doug enjoyed fishing and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.

Survivors include, his mother, Erma Seidel-Parks; one daughter, Sonia Konczak; two sons, Richard Jones and Matthew Seidel; one sister, Jennifer (Manny) Gonzalez; six grandchildren, Amanda, Danny, Christopher, Jordan, Kayla and Emma.

He was preceded in death by his father, two brothers, Mike and Donald Seidel.

Gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines attendance is limited to 50 people in the building at a time. Masks will be required. Cremation rites have been accorded.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
