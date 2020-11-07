1/1
Douglas Seelye
Douglas Seelye

Born: February 25, 1944; Stanford, Kentucky

Died: November 4, 2020; Morrison

MORRISON – Douglas Seelye, 76, of Morrison, IL, died Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Resthave Home in Morrison.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be an Order of the Eastern Star service, followed by a memorial service, at 2 p.m on Sunday November 8, 2020, at the Rockwood State Park in Morrison, IL. Rev. Bill Howie will officiate. Interment will be at a later date in the Dutchtown Cemetery – Milledgeville, IL.

Memorials to Order of the Eastern Star Clinton Chapter #65 –Camanche, IA, and The Wishing Tree at Resthave Home have been established.

Doug was born February 25, 1944, in Stanford, KY, to Joseph Henry and Mary Josephine (Bailey) Seelye. He was educated in the Chadwick, IL grade schools ,and was a graduate of Chadwick High School. On February 29, 1980, he married JoAnn Heller in Morrison. Doug was employed as a sales representative for various companies. He was a member of the Morrison United Methodist Church and also the Morrison Ambulance Association. For 20 years, he was on the board of directors, and was a past president, of Advantage Credit Union in Morrison. He was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge-Fulton City Lodge #189 AF & AM, the Order of the Eastern Star in Camanche, IA, and International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, receiving the Cross of Colors. In 2014, Doug was Grand Companion to the Grand Ruth of the Candlelighters Grand Family for the Order of the Eastern Star.He was also Iowa's Eastern Star Representative to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. He served as a State Dad for International Order of the Rainbow for Girls – Clinton Assembly #3. Doug enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn, of Morrison; five sons, Kevin (Kelli) Heller of Sterling, IL, Rory (Pamela) Heller of Noblesville, IN, Scott (Sherri) Seelye of Eureka, CA, Steve (Shawn) Seelye of St. Louis, MO and Mark (Donna) Seelye of Waterloo, WI; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his half brother, Ron (Adele) Nye of Morrison; and a sister-in-law, Donna Nye of Fairhaven, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepfather, Ken Nye; a daughter, Toni JoAnn Heller-Ross; and his two half brothers, Jim and Tom Nye.

Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 7, 2020.
