Duane V. McCune
Died: June 9, 2020
STERLING – God only takes the best!! Duane V. McCune, 83, of Sterling, son of Howard and Arloine (Hayen) McCune passed away June 9, 2020.
Duane married Nancy (Matera) Rogers on February 4, 1994 in Sterling. Duane enjoyed life and spending time with his family. Duane retired from PA at North Western Steel & Wire in Rock Falls, IL. After his retirement, Duane and Nancy ran the H&R Bait Shop together.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; four sons, Timothy (Sandy) McCune of Port Byron, IL, Randy (Cindy) McCune of Tolono, IL, James (Tonya) McCune, of St. Joseph, IL and William McCune of Clinton, IA; two stepdaughters, Sarah (Joe) Foshee of Sterling, IL, and Andrea Rogers of Sterling, IL; two brothers, Lyle Eichelberger of Rock Falls, IL, and Gary (Deanna) Eichelberger of Sterling, IL; one sister, Rita (Lee) Saathoff of Sterling, IL; 17grandchildren, Kelly Griffis, Jeff McCune, Matthew McCune, Kristen McCune, Bethany (Shawn) Blackwell, Tyler (Kellsie) McCune, Steven McCune, Isaiah McCune, Alex McCune, Erin McCune, Jeremiah Foshee, Jaryn Garza, Kelan Rogers, Kaylie McCune, Tianna Fonville, Amanda (Bryan) Sanders, and Kristopher (Cassie) Corrigeux; 10 great-grandchildren, Isaac Griffis, Bentley McCune, Aubrie Bowman, Aspen Bowman, AvaLynn Bowman, Carter Blackwell, Kora Blackwell, Mia McCune, Malikai Alagna, and Jack Corrigeux; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty Frump; and granddaughter, Stephanie McCune.
Drivethrough visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home in Sterling. Private family funeral will be Saturday with Reverend Ronald Lott, of First Baptist Church of Clinton, IA. Burial will follow at Oak Knoll Memorial Park Cemetery in Sterling.
A memorial has been established in memory of Duane V. McCune.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 11, 2020.