Duane 'Moon' Zimmerly
Born: June 30, 1974
Died: May 15, 2020
AMBOY – Duane "Moon" Zimmerly, age 45, of Amboy passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
He was born June 30, 1974 in Princeton the son of Daryl "Chuck" and Marlene (Sheridan) Zimmerly. Duane had worked for Marshall Beauty Supply in Dixon.
Duane loved hunting, fishing, trapping, four-wheeling, his family, his dogs, and participating in the Pro-Am fishing tournaments in Savanna, IL. He was also an avid White Sox and Chicago Bulls fan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck.
Duane is survived by his mother, Marlene Zimmerly of Amboy; sisters, Angie Zimmerly Mills of Bentonville, Arkansas, Nicole (Kyle) Schoenholz of Amboy; and nieces and nephews Vaughan and Gavin Mills, Chloe Landrus, and Charlie, Cozy and Cash Schoenholz.
A family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St Mary Catholic Church in Walton. Burial will follow at St Patrick Cemetery in Maytown. Family visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.
A memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
