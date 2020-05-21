Durl Goudreau
Died: May 19, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Durl Goudreau, 92, of Dixon died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home.
Arrangements are pending at Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 21, 2020.