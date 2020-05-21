Or Copy this URL to Share

Durl Goudreau



Died: May 19, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Durl Goudreau, 92, of Dixon died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home.



Arrangements are pending at Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation.





