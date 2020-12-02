1/
Earl R. Prince
Earl R. Prince

Born: November 13, 1927; in Rushville, IL

Died: November 26, 2020; in Sterling, IL

Earl R. Prince, 93, of Sterling died Thursday November 26, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling.

Earl was born on November 13, 1927 in Rushville, IL, the son of Earl and Marion L. (Dunegan) Prince. He married Junetta Duke on November 11, 1987. He was CEO of Prince Ice Cream Castles for many years. He loved reading the Wall Street Journal and investing in the stock market. He was an excellent golfer and long time member of Rock River Country Club. Earl was a true gentleman and he loved his family more than anything.

Survivors include his wife, one son Patrick Prince of Sterling; one daughter Cyd Prince of Sterling; two stepsons, Glenn Ramos and Mike Ramos; five grandchildren Colin (Monica) Prince, Conor Prince, and Nick Schultz, Amanda Ramos, Alyssa Ramos; two great grandchildren, Adrienne Prince and Azalea Prince.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister Patricia Stutzke, granddaughter, Adrienne Prince; two stepsons, Charlie Duke and Chris Ramos.

Drive-Thru visitation will be 10AM-12PM on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation in Sterling. Graveside services will be held immediately following visitation at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling. Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing will be required.

A memorial has been established.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 2, 2020.
Schilling Funeral Home
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
