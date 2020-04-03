|
|
Eddie P. Chattic
Born: July 13, 1965; Clarksdale, Mississippi
Died: March 30, 2020; Peoria
PEORIA – Eddie P. Chattic, age 54, of Peoria, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Eddie was born July 13, 1965 in Clarksdale, MS, the son of Willie and Mildred (Penny) Chattic. He married Jody Hall on October 28, 2019 in Peoria. Eddie was employed as a pharmacy technician, and later received his 608 certification for working on machinery, which he was very good at.He had a "larger than life" personality and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of Peoria; seven sisters, Addie Chattic, Myra Chattic, Lorita Bertrand, Thelma (Jeff) Spangler, Melody Chattic, and Debra Chattic, all of Sterling, and Janelle (Charles) Effiong, of Champaign; and three brothers, Craig (Beverly) Chattic of Sterling, Leonard (Margo) Chattic of Montgomery and Randy (Desha) Chattic of Phoenix, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Paulette Chattic; and four brothers, Linwood Chattic, Willie Haywood Chattic, Jr., David Chattic and Herbert Chattic.
Private services will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.