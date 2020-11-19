Edith R. Tarbill



Born: April 3, 1929; Rock Falls



Died: November 17, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Edith Roseline Tarbill, 91 died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home.



She was born on April 3, 1929 in Rock Falls, the daughter of Edward and Fannie (Clapper) Roberts. She married Raymond Tarbill April 9, 1945. He died February 3, 1986. She had worked at GE in Morrison for 23 years.



Surviving are her children, Diane (Tony) Jepson, Ray Tarbill Jr, Connie Dubes, Kenny Tarbill, Jack Tarbill, Tommy Tarbill, John Tarbill and Mike (Heather) Tarbill; her sister, Joan Willis; her brother, Jack Roberts; and grandchildren, Angelica Tarbill, Chasity (Dan) Brewer, Ray Tarbill, Mike Tarbill, Christian Tarbill, Alyssa Marlatt, Justice Rodriguez, David Tarbill, TraceyTarbill, Robin Randall, Michelle Harkin, Nikki Tarbill, Tina Richards, Rickie (Terri) Richards, Karen Richards, Jessica (Alex) Angell, Jason Elder, Janey(Jeremy) Parker, Bridget Elder, Mandie (Gerald) Hall, Nicole Tarbill, Robbie Tarbill, Tommy Tarbill, Jamie (Dan) Purkapile, Sue Sturtz, Angie Tarbill (Fulvio Meza), Aaron (Brianna) Tarbill, Adam (Katie) Tarbill, Shyanne Tarbill, Kaylee (Lance) Armstrong, Coy (Charlotte) Tarbill, Kacy Tarbill, and Darcie (Rory) Fitzgerald.



She was preceded in death by her sons, Eddie, Timmy, and Danny; and daughters, Christine Elder, Janet Tarbill and Lois Richards.



Masks and social distancing will be in effect for 10 persons at a time to rotate int oa visitation on Friday November 20, 2020 from 11 to 12:30 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Ave. in Sterling. Graveside services will follow at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling, with the Reverend Dalmus Meeks officiating.





