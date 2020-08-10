STERLING - Edna Irene Reynolds, 90, of Sterling, IL, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Morningside of Sterling, in Sterling, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Morrison, with Rev. Dr. Mike Selburg, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 11th at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison.
A memorial to the First Presbyterian Church of Morrison has been established.
Edna was born December 10, 1929 in rural Whiteside County, IL to Chester W. and Helen L. (Sanders) Cross. She was a graduate of Fulton High School in Fulton, IL, and attended Clinton Community College in Clinton, IA. On June 8, 1947 she married John W. "Wes" Reynolds Sr. in Garden Plain. He died February 3, 2008. Edna worked in the purchasing department at General Electric Co. in Morrison. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Morrison, and served as an elder. She also served on the personnel community of Black Hawk Presbytery. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Homemaker's Extension, and was a 4-H leader. Edna was an amateur radio operator and a member of the Sterling Amateur Radio Society. She enjoyed spending her winters with her husband, Wes, in Alamo, TX.
Survivors include one daughter, Jacque (Rick) Schantz of Grand Rapids, MI; four sons, Rev. John (Cynthia) Reynolds Jr. of Brooklyn, IA, Charles (Linda) Reynolds of Chesapeake, VA, Ken (Karen) Reynolds of Sterling, IL and Dave (Raeann) Reynolds of Savanna, IL; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy Rector of Morrison, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wes; a daughter, Shari Boles; a sister, Doris (Henry) Kramer.
To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com