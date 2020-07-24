Edna Mae Tegeler
Born: September 28, 1924; Fulton
Died: July 18, 2020; Mount Carroll
MOUNT CARROLL – Edna Mae Tegeler, age 95, of Mount Carroll, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Allure of Mount Carroll.
Edna Mae was born September 28, 1924 in Fulton, the daughter of Klaas and Effie (VanderVinne) Wiersema. She married Lawrence W. Tegeler on February 24, 1950 and was a homemaker. Edna Mae was a current/charter member of Faith Reformed Church in Lanark, where she taught Sunday school and catechism, and was a RCYF Youth Leader. She attended the rural Spring Valley Grade School, Lockhart School in rural Fulton and graduated from 8th grade from Fairhaven School in rural Carroll County. She was a foster parent for many years, and also sold Avon.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Tegeler of Mt. Carroll; one daughter, Laurinda (Rich) Ten Pas of Stockton; one son, Roger (Sue) Tegeler of Maynard, Iowa; two brothers, Alvin Wiersema of Morrison and Leroy (Mary Jean) Wiersema of Sterling; four grandchildren, Pachia (Mark) Rice, Nicole (Jim) Tartaglia, Tabatha (Jesse) Osmundson and Joshua (Becky) Tegeler; and eight great-grandchildren, Payton Broshouse, Elijah Rice, Piper Brown, Jameson Brown, Lydia Tegeler, William Osmundson, Jamie Osmundson and Caleb Tegeler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Alta Wiersema and Mary Holesinger; and four brothers, Henry, Richard, Marvin and Paul Wiersema.
A service will take place at a later date.
Memorials have been established to FHN Hospice, 773 West Lincoln Blvd., Suite 403, Freeport, IL 61032 and to Allure of Mt. Carroll, 1006 Lowden Rd., Mt. Carroll, IL, 61053.
Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Fulton.
