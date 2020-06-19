Edward A. Stastny Sr.
Born: September 28, 1955
Died: June 15, 2020
NELSON – Edward A. Stastny Sr., 64 of Nelson, passed away after a long illness on June 15, 2020.
Ed was born on September 28, 1955 in Chicago, the son of Anthony and Effie Louise (Lamond) Stastny. Ed was a talented slate and tile roofer. He loved to sing for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved his wife, Susan, greatly, along with his children and grandchildren. His favorite activities were wood scrolling, fishing, watching Fox news, motorcycles and going to the beach.
Ed is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Eddie; daughter, Brenda (Otis); stepchildren, Joshua and Elizabeth; grandchildren, Justin, Michael, Samantha, Madi, Issac, Brittany, Andrew and Danielle; his sister, Diane and his brother, Art.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, MacKenzie.
Due to social distancing requirements, a drivethrough visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls. Memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church.
Ed will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Harvest Time Building Fund and Ezekiel 37 Ministry/Akigyeno School in rural Uganda http://www.ezekiel37ministry.org/donate.
Born: September 28, 1955
Died: June 15, 2020
NELSON – Edward A. Stastny Sr., 64 of Nelson, passed away after a long illness on June 15, 2020.
Ed was born on September 28, 1955 in Chicago, the son of Anthony and Effie Louise (Lamond) Stastny. Ed was a talented slate and tile roofer. He loved to sing for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved his wife, Susan, greatly, along with his children and grandchildren. His favorite activities were wood scrolling, fishing, watching Fox news, motorcycles and going to the beach.
Ed is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Eddie; daughter, Brenda (Otis); stepchildren, Joshua and Elizabeth; grandchildren, Justin, Michael, Samantha, Madi, Issac, Brittany, Andrew and Danielle; his sister, Diane and his brother, Art.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, MacKenzie.
Due to social distancing requirements, a drivethrough visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls. Memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church.
Ed will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Harvest Time Building Fund and Ezekiel 37 Ministry/Akigyeno School in rural Uganda http://www.ezekiel37ministry.org/donate.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 19, 2020.