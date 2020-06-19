Edward A. Stastny Sr.
1955 - 2020
Edward A. Stastny Sr.

Born: September 28, 1955

Died: June 15, 2020

NELSON – Edward A. Stastny Sr., 64 of Nelson, passed away after a long illness on June 15, 2020.

Ed was born on September 28, 1955 in Chicago, the son of Anthony and Effie Louise (Lamond) Stastny. Ed was a talented slate and tile roofer. He loved to sing for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved his wife, Susan, greatly, along with his children and grandchildren. His favorite activities were wood scrolling, fishing, watching Fox news, motorcycles and going to the beach.

Ed is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Eddie; daughter, Brenda (Otis); stepchildren, Joshua and Elizabeth; grandchildren, Justin, Michael, Samantha, Madi, Issac, Brittany, Andrew and Danielle; his sister, Diane and his brother, Art.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, MacKenzie.

Due to social distancing requirements, a drivethrough visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Harvest Time Bible Church in Rock Falls. Memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church.

Ed will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Harvest Time Building Fund and Ezekiel 37 Ministry/Akigyeno School in rural Uganda http://www.ezekiel37ministry.org/donate.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Harvest Time Bible Church
JUN
20
Service
01:00 PM
Harvest Time Bible Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Dear Eddie, Madi and family - you are all in our thoughts and prayers. May peace and comfort find you during this challenging time. We love you and are here if you need us.
Jason and Charlene Batcheller
Friend
