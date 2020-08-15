Edward C. 'Ed' handel Sr.
Born: April 22, 1943; Sterling
Died: July 29, 2020; Geneva
GENEVA – Edward C. "Ed" Handel Sr., 77, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Hospital, Geneva, IL.
He was born on April 22, 1943, in Sterling, the son of Lester E. and Grace (Kendall) Handel Sr. He married Janie Galindo on August 5, 1975 in New Mexico. Ed was employed as a supervisor and retired from Northwestern Steel and Wire in Sterling, IL.
Some of Ed's favorite pastimes included golfing, bowling, fishing, dominos, and spending time with his family and friends. Upon retiring, Ed and Janie moved to Florida to escape the Illinois winters.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Janie; and children, Neomi (Jim) Anderson of East Moline, IL. Ed Jr. (Jolie) Handel of Batavia, IL., Tim Handel (Trina) of Johnstown, CO., Michelle (Joe) Pozzie of Acton, CA.; and his grandchildren, Monique (Brooke) Engberg of Mt. Morris, IL., Courtney Handel of Westminster Co., Britnie (Nick) Sheridan, of Saint Charles, IL., Ashlynn (Nick) Davison of Genoa, IL. KC Handel, and Katie Handel both of Fort Collins, CO., Shane Vos of East Moline, IL., Aaron Vos of Morrison, IL., Brandon Pozzie and Brianna Pozzieboth of Acton, California, Heather (Zach) Blair of Port Byron, IL. and Matt Anderson of Bettendorf; his sister, Joyce Long of Rock Falls; and his brothers, Larry Handel of CA, Jim Handel of NC, Gary (Sharon) Handel and Ray Handel, both of Sterling, IL. Ed also had 8 wonderful great-grandchildren he adored spending time with.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, LesterJr, Ken, and Butch; and his son, Alex.
There will be no public services. A private family life celebration will take place August 17, 2020 at Oak Knoll Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home, www.mossfuneral.com