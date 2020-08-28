Edward S. 'Sam' Berard
Born: August 11, 1938; Dixon
Died: August 26, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Edward Samuel "Sam" Berard, 82, of Dixon, IL, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at his home.
He was born Aug 11, 1938 in Dixon, the son of Edward and Catherine (Cushing) Berard. Sam was a machinist at Henry Pratt Co. for 42 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dixon and was a deacon for the Diocese of Rockford for 26 years. Deacon Sam was a spiritual advisor for St. Vincent DePaul Society, and visited nursing homes, hospitals and also served as the chaplain at KSB Hospital in Dixon. He served in the National Guard for 10 years.
Sam was a ham radio operator, K9KNV, since high school. He was a trained weather spotter and was part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (CoCoRaHS).
Sam married Sherrill Tappainer Oct. 19, 1963 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Sam is survived by his wife, Sherrill; two daughters, Michelle Berard of Dixon and Jennifer Williams of Sterling; one granddaughter, Katherine "Katie" Williams of Kenosha, WI; and one sister, Martha Suzanne Klock of Rock Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, IL, with Rev. Keith Romke officiating. Facial coverings are required at church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Dixon, IL.
A memorial has been established to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dixon.
Arrangements by The Jones Funeral Home, Dixon.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com