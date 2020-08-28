1/1
Edward S. "Sam" Berard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward S. 'Sam' Berard

Born: August 11, 1938; Dixon

Died: August 26, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Edward Samuel "Sam" Berard, 82, of Dixon, IL, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born Aug 11, 1938 in Dixon, the son of Edward and Catherine (Cushing) Berard. Sam was a machinist at Henry Pratt Co. for 42 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dixon and was a deacon for the Diocese of Rockford for 26 years. Deacon Sam was a spiritual advisor for St. Vincent DePaul Society, and visited nursing homes, hospitals and also served as the chaplain at KSB Hospital in Dixon. He served in the National Guard for 10 years.

Sam was a ham radio operator, K9KNV, since high school. He was a trained weather spotter and was part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (CoCoRaHS).

Sam married Sherrill Tappainer Oct. 19, 1963 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Sam is survived by his wife, Sherrill; two daughters, Michelle Berard of Dixon and Jennifer Williams of Sterling; one granddaughter, Katherine "Katie" Williams of Kenosha, WI; and one sister, Martha Suzanne Klock of Rock Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, IL, with Rev. Keith Romke officiating. Facial coverings are required at church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Dixon, IL.

A memorial has been established to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dixon.

Arrangements by The Jones Funeral Home, Dixon.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved