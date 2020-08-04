Edwin Eugene Gordon



Born: May 2, 1934; Aurora



Died: March 21, 2020; Aurora



AURORA – Edwin "Gene" Gordon passed away on March 21, 2020 at his home in Aurora, Illinois surrounded by his loving family, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.



He was born in Aurora, Illinois on May 2, 1934, the son of Edwin (Eddie) and Alice (Ryan) Gordon. He attended Saint. Mary grade school and Community Catholic High School graduating in the Class of 1952. He was a 1956 graduate of the University of Notre Dame. He married Jeanine N. Francque on September 13, 1958 at St. Mary Church, Sterling.



In 1959, he moved to Aurora, where they made their home the rest of their lives. He was president and an owner of Walter E. Deuchler Consulting Engineers, Inc. He loved engineering as well as handball, golf, bridge, poker, gin rummy, bicycling and watching his beloved Notre Dame football games. He traveled to most of the states and ten countries.



In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by five daughters, Mary (Dr. Robert) Peleman, Washington, Michigan, Bridget (Charles) Neff, Batavia, Heidi (Peter) Doyle, Aurora, Gretchen (John) Minyard, Chicago, and Sarah (Japhen) Torres, Aurora; as well as 15 grandchildren, Conor, Dr. John (Amanda), and Natalie Peleman; Rachel, Maggie, Michael and Ryan Neff; Eva, Emma (Randy) Dziak, Liam and Luke Doyle, Jake Johnson, and Hannah, Grace and Julian Torres. He also leaves a great-grandson, Thomas Peleman and a great-granddaughter due in October.



He is survived by three siblings, Veronica (Bob) Kennedy, Sterling, David (Jacquie) Gordon, Las Vegas, Nevada and Monica (Richard) Menconi, Crossville, Tennessee; as well as his in-laws, Jay (Gloria) Francque, Erie, Jan (Beverly) Francque, Jane Olson, Penny Francque, Julie (John) McCormick, Sterling and Joshua (Darci) Francque, Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his daughter, Alicia, parents and in-laws, Ben and Mary Francque, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Gordon; two sisters, Mary Rita Gordon and Paula Gordon Kelly; and a brother-in-law, Joel Francque.



Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Sterling on March 23 , with Deacon Tom Hawksworth presiding.



Arrangements were handled by Bridget Oester of Dieterle Funeral Home, Montgomery.



A memorial Mass will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Aurora on Saturday, August 8th at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, masks are required.





