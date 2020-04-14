Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Hummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen L. Hummel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen L. Hummel Obituary
Eileen L. Hummel

Born: April 26, 1967; Robbinsdale, Minnesota

Died: April 9, 2020; Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Eileen Louise Hummel, age 62, of Rock Falls, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home.

Eileen was born on April 26, 1957 in Robbinsdale, MN, the daughter of Robert and Margo (Elmer) Jenista. She worked at the Rock Falls VFW.

Survivors include her mother, Margo; her fiancé, Lowell McNinch of Rock Falls; and two sisters, Barbara (Wendell) Kruse of Everett, WA and Michelle (Robben) Mitchell of Stanwood, WA.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -