|
|
Eileen L. Hummel
Born: April 26, 1967; Robbinsdale, Minnesota
Died: April 9, 2020; Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS – Eileen Louise Hummel, age 62, of Rock Falls, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home.
Eileen was born on April 26, 1957 in Robbinsdale, MN, the daughter of Robert and Margo (Elmer) Jenista. She worked at the Rock Falls VFW.
Survivors include her mother, Margo; her fiancé, Lowell McNinch of Rock Falls; and two sisters, Barbara (Wendell) Kruse of Everett, WA and Michelle (Robben) Mitchell of Stanwood, WA.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.