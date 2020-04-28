Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Eileen L. Jones Obituary
Eileen L. Johns

Born: March 31, 1957

Died: April 25, 2020

OREGON – Eileen Lydia Johns, 63, of Oregon, died peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Serenity Hospice Home.

Eileen was born on March 31, 1957, the daughter of Arnold and Marie (Hansen) Johns. She was a member of the East Oregon Chapel Church of God.

Survivors include one son, Treavor (Noriza) Johns; one grandson, Mathew Hudson-Johns, all of Phoenix, AZ; one brother, David (Christy) Johns of Dixon; and her foster children, Tiffany and Allysa.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. At Eileen?s request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to 1005 N Hill Dr., Dixon, IL 61021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice and Home,1658 S. Illinois Route 2, Oregon, IL 61061.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
