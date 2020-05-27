Eleanor A. Brown
Born: October 1, 1933; Sterling
Died: May 25, 2020; Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND – Eleanor A. Brown, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Generations at Rock Island.
Private graveside services will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Generations at Rock Island.
Eleanor was born October 1, 1933 in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Noah and Geraldine (McCormick) Ebersole. She married John H. Brown on May 5, 1962 in Sterling, IL. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2017.
Eleanor enjoyed cooking, baking and loved her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Theresa Brown, Dekalb, IL and Marcia DeCap, Rock Island and grandchildren, Monique and Ethan DeCap.
She also was preceded in death by her brother, John "Jack" Ebersole, MD.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 27, 2020.