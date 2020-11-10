Eleanor 'Elaine' Jenkins
POLO – Eleanor "Elaine" Jenkins, 78, of Polo, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling.
Elaine was born on August 14, 1942 in Forreston, the daughter of Oliver and Mildred (Wolf) Michael. She married Bill Jenkins on December 18, 1965 in Winnebago. Elaineworked in the Winnebago County Assessor's Office for many years. She was a member of Dutchtown Church in Milledgeville, where she served as the longterm custodian, church historian, and also worked as the past church secretary. Elaine was also a member of the Illinois Home Extension Group. She enjoyed genealogy, crafts, and knitting. Her family will remember her as the best grandmother ever!
Survivors include her husband, Bill Jenkins, and one daughter, Mel (Dave) Goad, all of Polo; two stepdaughters, Denise (Don) Leonard of Bolingbrook, and Kim Oberman of Nashville, TN; four stepsons, William Jenkins of Mt. Vernon, Paul (Teresa) Jenkins, Dennis (Shari) Jenkins, all of Polo, and Ron Gilbert of Mt. Vernon; four grandchildren, Ivy (Mark) Lessig of Machesney Park, Katie Ulery of Rockford, Olivia (Eugene) Gilkey of Sterling, and Charlette Goad of Lafayette, IN; nine stepgrandchildren; one great-granddaughter, Hazel; and many great stepgrandchildren.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Diane Ulery, and one stepdaughter, Trina Jenkins.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held. Burial in Lanark Cemetery.
