Elijah W. Forren
1978 - 2020
Elijah W. Forren

Born: March 7, 1978; Sterling

Died: October 4, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Elijah Wesley Forren, 42, of Rock Falls passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.

Elijah was born in Sterling on March 7, 1978, the son of Lon and Cynthia (Wells) Forren. He loved the outdoors and also enjoyed reading. Elijah loved his children very much, and will be fondly remembered by his family as an excellent father and a loving son.

Survivors include his mother, Cynthia (Mark) Forren-Lauer of Cordova; two sons, Kyle and Justin Miklaj-Forren, and their mother, Teresa Miklaj, all of California; and one aunt, Rebba Forren of Rock Falls.

Elijah was preceded in death by his father, Lon Forren.

Masks will be required and social distancing in effect for public visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave, Rock Falls, IL. Cremation rites will follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

2 entries
October 8, 2020
My heart is broken for you all! We are here for you Auntie Cindy. I am so deeply sorry!!
Erin Williams
Family
October 8, 2020
I love you all very much and will continue to lift you all in prayer. I'll never in my life forget when we were 15 and spent a week in Chicago together!!! We had so much fun that week!! Arcades, rollerblading, visiting Auntie Cindy at work, the baseball card shop!!! Love you Eli, see you one day bvb to come!
Kassy Wells
Family
