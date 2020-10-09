Elijah W. Forren
Born: March 7, 1978; Sterling
Died: October 4, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Elijah Wesley Forren, 42, of Rock Falls passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.
Elijah was born in Sterling on March 7, 1978, the son of Lon and Cynthia (Wells) Forren. He loved the outdoors and also enjoyed reading. Elijah loved his children very much, and will be fondly remembered by his family as an excellent father and a loving son.
Survivors include his mother, Cynthia (Mark) Forren-Lauer of Cordova; two sons, Kyle and Justin Miklaj-Forren, and their mother, Teresa Miklaj, all of California; and one aunt, Rebba Forren of Rock Falls.
Elijah was preceded in death by his father, Lon Forren.
Masks will be required and social distancing in effect for public visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave, Rock Falls, IL. Cremation rites will follow.
